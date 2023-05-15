Quincy observes National Peace Officer Memorial Day

By Josef Lawler
May. 15, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Every day, police officers make sacrifices to protect and serve their communities.

245 officers around the country died in the line of service in 2022.

On Monday morning, police in Quincy recognized National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Mayor Mike Troup declared a proclamation, and flags were set to half-mast.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said his number one priority is making sure his officers make it home safely.

He said National Peace Officer Memorial Day is a reminder of the dangers officers may face in the line of duty.

“I think that a lot of folks don’t realize how difficult and dangerous the job can be, and that’s part of the problem is not every call you go on is going to be a life-or-death situation, but the officers don’t know when those life-or-death situations are going to present themselves,” Yates said. “So, they have to constantly be aware, pay attention to their surroundings and be prepared for something to happen.”

Monday kicked off National Police Week.

