Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 16th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kirk Gribler

Charyl Liesen

Fred Hull

Tyson McKinney

Dave Brown

Mary Lu Peter

Bradley Daniel

Shirley Hinkle

Everlee Whitley

Laina Bunte

Kallie Westerman

Christine Holford

Todd Reichert

Dean Lambert

Lillie Ellis

Brock Bisby

Julie Anderson

Peggy Steinkamp

Olivia Shaffer

Nancy Bell

Chris Hale

ANNIVERSARIES

Bill & Suzanne Thornton-Jones

Greg & Karen Peter

Chris & Kara Marlow

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.