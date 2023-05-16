Blessing installs new 3T MRI machine

QUINCY (WGEM) - Area residents in need of an MRI will soon have a new option that helps to diagnose illness and injury more precisely.

On Tuesday, Blessing moved a new 3T MRI machine into a section of their campus.

The new 3T MRI system will not replace the current 1.5T system, rather it will be an additional resource for the hospital’s providers to utilize.

Blessing officials say the new machine offers many benefits including faster scanning times, more clear and vivid images and better power efficiency.

They say the new system will offer more precise imaging that the older MRI machines may not have caught.

“This is a great compliment to our fleet that we already have in our organization,” said Britni Skirbin Administrative Director of Ancillary Services at Blessing, “It allows us to screen things such as prostates, small joints such as fingers, hands as well as neuro and MSK cases.”

Skirbin also says the new setup will also put less stress on patients.

“A lot of times patients having an MRI, their claustrophobic, they’re scared, it’s cold, it’s not an inviting space and this room has really been designed with patient comfort and efficiency in mind.” said Skirbin, “So, we have floor to ceiling windows, we’ve got nice skylights, it’s all very open and a relaxed setting to ensure patients can get the quality scan they need.”

Installing and testing of the new Blessing Health 3T MRI is expected to be complete in July and the system will be ready for patient use.

