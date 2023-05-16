Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed

QUINCY (WGEM) - A sign on the door at Quincy’s IHOP stated the restaurant is closed for good.

A former employee told WGEM, IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings, but that didn’t come last week.

Employees served the rest of the food they had in stock on Friday, but had to close Saturday and Sunday because they didn’t have food.

Those employees reached out to the store owner and managers over the weekend, but did not hear back.

Former IHOP waitress, Taylor Anderson, said it wasn’t until Sunday night, when she heard from the owner, that employees were informed the store was closed.

“I’d say we probably had like maybe six cooks out of job, we have all of our servers, probably nine of us, and then the general manager I’d call her, doesn’t have one,” Anderson said. “I mean we’re all a really big, nice family, we’ve all been there since day one and it just, what are we gonna do here?”

Anderson, who worked at the Quincy location for about six years, said she was told by the restaurant’s owner, all employees have lost their jobs because “No one wants to work.”

She said employees showed up to work over the weekend, and were forced to close due to not receiving the regular food shipment, before learning about the closure Sunday evening.

WGEM’s calls to the restaurant and messages to IHOP’s corporate media contact were not immediately returned.

