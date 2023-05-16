Empty the Shelter campaign comes to an end

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Empty the Shelter campaign at the Quincy Humane Society got 23 animals in to homes.

There were 18 dogs/puppies and five cats/kittens adopted during the campaign, from May 1 to May 15.

This campaign had a reduced adoption rate, to entice people from the community to come and adopt.

”So it’s really exciting to see all the happiness, all the love going around,” said Pilar Brumbaugh, Executive Director at Quincy Humane Society. “And really when you see these animals get adopted you know that it means there’s more animals in the community that we will now be able to help with the space that we have available.”

The Quincy Humane Society has not released when they’ll do this again, but are looking for new fun ways to get the community to adopt.

