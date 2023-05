SUTTER, Illinois. (WGEM) - A fire destroyed a garage Tuesday afternoon in rural Hancock County.

Officials from the Lima-Tioga Fire Protection District said a lawn mower caught fire and spread to the garage at 821 E Co Rd 550 in Sutter.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and no injuries were reported.

