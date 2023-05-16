Gov. Reynolds signs bill increasing penalties for dealing, possessing fentanyl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa will enforce stricter penalties on those that are caught delivering or possessing fentanyl.

Governor Reynolds signed bill HF595 on Tuesday that will increase prison sentences for those convicted of dealing, or possessing the drug. For example, an individual caught with more than 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance would be punishable by up to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Today’s fentanyl bill signing is a WIN for families and victims across IA.



We are cracking down on drug dealers, seeking justice for victims, & stopping the flow of dangerous drugs through our communities. I thank @IAGovernor for her partnership.



This bill will save lives. pic.twitter.com/LKsNGQzEct — Iowa AG Brenna Bird (@AGIowa) May 16, 2023

individuals carrying between 5 and 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance face up to 25 years in prison and up to $100,000. Those caught with under 5 grams face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The bill will also increase sentences for people convicted of dealing drugs in cases that lead to an overdose death, as well as drug offenses involving a minor.

The new law also expands the number of people who could administer Narcan, the anti-overdose drug.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.