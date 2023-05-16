Gov. Reynolds signs bill increasing penalties for dealing, possessing fentanyl

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl...
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill that would give stricter penalties to those dealing fentanyl (PHOTO: DES MOINES REGISTER)(DES MOINES REGISTER)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa will enforce stricter penalties on those that are caught delivering or possessing fentanyl.

Governor Reynolds signed bill HF595 on Tuesday that will increase prison sentences for those convicted of dealing, or possessing the drug. For example, an individual caught with more than 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance would be punishable by up to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

individuals carrying between 5 and 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance face up to 25 years in prison and up to $100,000. Those caught with under 5 grams face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The bill will also increase sentences for people convicted of dealing drugs in cases that lead to an overdose death, as well as drug offenses involving a minor.

The new law also expands the number of people who could administer Narcan, the anti-overdose drug.

