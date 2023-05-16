Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy

Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal High School Senior Grace Hiles has signed to attend U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Hiles was one of approximately 16,000 students who had applied to attend the program.

The Academy is a 4-year program where she will undergo basic military training, as well attend academic courses.

She wants to pursue a degree in engineering.

Hiles said that she has been preparing for this since her junior year of high school and that she would not have been able to do this without her support group.

“I am so excited, so blessed. I think it is an amazing opportunity,” Hiles said. “Throughout this process it has introduced me to so many wonderful people and showed me so much more of the world of the military life that I could hardly believe existed before.”

Hiles will begin her basic military training on June 29.

