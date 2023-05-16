Hospital Report: May 16, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Dennis Wisdom, Sr., age 60, of Moscow Mills, Mo, formerly of Hannibal, died May 15 at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

John Raymond “Jack” Whitaker, age 77, of Hannibal, died May 12 at Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

John J. Cosgrove, age 87, of Quincy, died May 13 in Sunset Home.

Births:

Cyle and Isabelle Jones of Taylor, Mo welcomed a boy.

Skip Goughnour and Jessica Abrego of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Brandon and Alexis Ussery of Versailles, Il welcomed a girl.

Trevor Stabler and Emerly Hernandez of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
A former employee told WGEM IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings,...
Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed
One displaced after residential fire in Quincy
One displaced after residential fire in Quincy
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Adams County Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said the sheriff's office is investigating around 30...
Adams County Sheriff warns of car burglaries and thefts

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 16th, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 15, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 15th, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 14th, 2023