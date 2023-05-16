Hospital Report: May 16, 2023

Deaths:

Dennis Wisdom, Sr., age 60, of Moscow Mills, Mo, formerly of Hannibal, died May 15 at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

John Raymond “Jack” Whitaker, age 77, of Hannibal, died May 12 at Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

John J. Cosgrove, age 87, of Quincy, died May 13 in Sunset Home.

Births:

Cyle and Isabelle Jones of Taylor, Mo welcomed a boy.

Skip Goughnour and Jessica Abrego of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Brandon and Alexis Ussery of Versailles, Il welcomed a girl.

Trevor Stabler and Emerly Hernandez of Quincy welcomed a boy.

