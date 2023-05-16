Macomb’s new Downtown Development Director hopes to attract more WIU students

Ballard hopes to attract more Western Illinois University students as the city's new Downtown...
Ballard hopes to attract more Western Illinois University students as the city's new Downtown Development Director.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - There’s a change in leadership in Macomb. Savannah Ballard is the city’s new Marketing and Downtown Development Director.

Ballard graduated from Western Illinois University this past Saturday, majoring in communication and minoring in marketing. She’s now responsible for organizing downtown events like Park n’ Cruise, and managing city social media and the city’s website.

Ballard said she’s excited to give back to a community she grew to love while attending WIU.

”I was able to work with some volunteer organizations such as the Humane Society of McDonough County and I had a few part-time jobs and I really just enjoyed the overall atmosphere of Macomb and the people that I interacted with and I was really interested and excited to make Macomb my home,” Ballard said.

Ballard transferred to WIU after spending two years at Carl Sandburg College.

”I feel like because I have that establishment with the university I would love to bring more events and different things to bring students to the downtown,” Ballard said.

Ballard replaces Kristin Terry, who held the position for seven years before accepting a job at WIU.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
A former employee told WGEM IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings,...
Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
One displaced after residential fire in Quincy
One displaced after residential fire in Quincy
Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy
Hannibal High School student accepted into Naval Academy

Latest News

Garage destroyed at 821 E Co Rd 550.
Fire destroys garage in Hancock County
Crews moving new MRI into Blessing.
Blessing installs new 3T MRI machine
Macomb Middle School continues completion.
New Macomb Middle School in the final stages of construction
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis’ elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned