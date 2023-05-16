Macomb’s new Downtown Development Director hopes to attract more WIU students

MACOMB (WGEM) - There’s a change in leadership in Macomb. Savannah Ballard is the city’s new Marketing and Downtown Development Director.

Ballard graduated from Western Illinois University this past Saturday, majoring in communication and minoring in marketing. She’s now responsible for organizing downtown events like Park n’ Cruise, and managing city social media and the city’s website.

Ballard said she’s excited to give back to a community she grew to love while attending WIU.

”I was able to work with some volunteer organizations such as the Humane Society of McDonough County and I had a few part-time jobs and I really just enjoyed the overall atmosphere of Macomb and the people that I interacted with and I was really interested and excited to make Macomb my home,” Ballard said.

Ballard transferred to WIU after spending two years at Carl Sandburg College.

”I feel like because I have that establishment with the university I would love to bring more events and different things to bring students to the downtown,” Ballard said.

Ballard replaces Kristin Terry, who held the position for seven years before accepting a job at WIU.

