Morning rain gradually ends

The morning showers will come to an end and then the clouds will gradually start to break apart.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The overnight rain showers continue early this morning. Most of the rain has been on the lighter side. That is a good thing as that allows the ground to soak up this much needed rain without a lot of runoff. Morning temperatures are starting off pretty seasonable, in the 50s.

A low pressure system just to our south is responsible for our morning showers. This low will move eastward this morning, away from the Tri-States. As this happens, the rain will gradually come to an end from west to east. Then the clouds will start to break apart and clear out. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with some thin upper-level clouds overhead. By this evening, those upper-level clouds should clear out too. Daytime highs will be warmer than yesterday, ranging from the mid to upper 70s.

We will have mostly clear skies tonight with nighttime lows in the 50s again.

A nearby high pressure system will keep our skies nice and clear tomorrow. We will be getting a little warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

