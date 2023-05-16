New Macomb Middle School in the final stages of construction

MACOMB (WGEM) - The finishing touches are being made to the new Macomb Middle School, a project underway for over two years.

Originally, school officials had hoped for students to be in the building this semester but supply chain setbacks pushed the opening date to the beginning of next school year.

The district’s Director of Operations Scott Schauble expects work to be complete by mid-July.

”Right now there’s a major push within the primary wings which will be the 6th-grade wing and the commons and the gym to finalize those areas and transition out to the 7th and 8th-grade wing,” Schauble said.

Currently, some classrooms in the 6th-grade wing are complete with the exception of furniture being installed.

Schauble said crews are finishing up voltage work, ceiling and flooring work.

“Finish work is what we’re working on right now,” he added.

Each wing of the building will have a science lab, and the 6th-grade wing will serve as the school’s storm shelter. It has eight inches of concrete poured above the wing and a generator system.

The district will use the weeks leading up to the start of the school year to move into the building. The district will also hold a grand opening ceremony.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers currently share a building directly north of the construction site.

School officials are also planning a summer construction project at MacArthur Early Childhood Center.

