Quincy City Council approves loan for city transportation operations

Quincy Transit Lines are seeking a loan of up to $2,000,000.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Transit Lines are seeking a loan of up to $2 million.

The Quincy City Council has approved the transportation department’s request for the loan.

They’ve asked the Quincy City Council to get the short term loan from the city’s general fund.

The city gets reimbursed for transportation operations through the state of Illinois.

Quincy’s Transportation Director said the city’s transportation is a reimbursement budget.

This means money has to be spent and invoices sent to state government, before it can be reimbursed.

“As we spend we send in invoices to collect our funds back but it takes time for those to go through the process they have to go through IDOT, then they have to go through the comptrollers office,” Stegeman said. “So there’s steps that it has to take to get to us and it takes a little while to get those steps accomplished, so we use the city’s loan fund, we borrow money from the city to carry our operation through until funds start to come in.”

Stegeman said the state is behind on paying Quincy transportation back for last year’s budget, which is why they’re asking for a higher loan than average from the city’s general fund.

He expects to get about a $250,000 back by the end of the week.

Stegeman said the loan will cover all the city’s transportation operations, such as covering the cost of keeping up with all the city’s fixed routes and personnel, bus fuel and repairs.

