Rain on the way

Rain accompanies a cold front on Friday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure will be building into the region and that means we will see plenty of blue skies. Blue sky and temperatures warming back up into the 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to the sunshine and warm temperatures, the relative humidity will remain pleasant. A weak cold front will move through the area Friday morning. It should have just enough moisture and energy to spark scattered showers and maybe one or two rumbles of thunder. The storm system does not look very potent, so at this time, we are not expecting any severe storms. We will see temperatures cool on Friday to a daytime high in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and light rain on and off. Conditions improve and we dry out both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s to upper 80s making for a nice dry weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.