Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair

Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.(Disney ABC Television / CC BY-ND 2.0)
By Anna Brandon
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois State Fair Officials announced Tuesday that entertainer, Tim McGraw will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 17.

Fair organizers say McGraw is a three-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, author and actor. He has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number-one singles.

“We are excited to add one of country music’s biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to.”

Joining McGraw will be Landon Parker. According to the Illinois State Fair organizers, Parker landed on Amazon Music’s 2022 Artists to Watch list and Top 50 Most Played: Country.

Ticket sales for Tim Mcgraw with Landon Parker go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Also appearing at the Illinois State Fair:

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

