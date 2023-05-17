Arts Quincy volunteers paint second mural at Baldwin Elementary School

Mural
Mural(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - “My favorite thing in art is painting!” is the joy kindergartner Trinity Harvey expressed when she and her class passed the music hall Wednesday morning.

It’s a 120-foot music-themed mural that Arts Quincy volunteers are painting throughout the week. They say it’s much-needed color and character at Baldwin Elementary School.

“Especially with the music the kids get to see themselves on the wall,” said the mural’s designer Jaycie Bake. “So it’s an artistic expression for sure.”

Wait, doesn’t this sound familiar though? That’s because Bake and other volunteers painted a band mural directly across from the new mural last year.

“I’ve done school murals before,” Bake said. “Stuff like this is pretty exciting and it means a lot to me to do community-based murals like this.”

Bake said they expect to complete the mural by Friday.

Drawing of what the finished mural will look like.
Drawing of what the finished mural will look like.(WGEM)

