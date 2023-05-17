Blessing Health and senior center hosts free stroke screenings

Blessing and Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center host an event for stroke awareness month.
Blessing and Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center host an event for stroke awareness month.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health and Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center offered free stroke screenings in awareness of National Stroke Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center hosted a no-cost screening event for stroke prevention, with the help of Blessing Health.

Senior center residents had the opportunity to get their cholesterol and blood pressure checked for signs of a stroke. Blessing officials say the first step is to always check and see if something does not look right.

“So, the first step is always knowing that there is potentially an issue and that’s what these tests are hopefully addressing,” said Community Outreach Coordinator, Laura Wietholder, RN We want people to know if their cholesterol is inching upward, we want them to know that maybe their blood pressures are a little bit high so that they can talk to their doctor and make the necessary changes to prevent long-term, complications like stroke or heart disease.”

If you were unable to attend this morning’s event, Blessing will hold another screening on July 13, you can register here. Find related events hosted by Blessing with their calendar.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
A former employee told WGEM IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings,...
Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy
Hannibal High School student accepted into Naval Academy
Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair

Latest News

Jeremy A. McSparren
Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple get probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor
Quincy city council approves Southern Airways Express to service regional airport
Quincy airport to receive $14.2M for runway reconstruction project
Quincy Police Department to hold town hall
Quincy Police Department to hold town hall meeting