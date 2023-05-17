Blessing Health and senior center hosts free stroke screenings

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health and Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center offered free stroke screenings in awareness of National Stroke Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center hosted a no-cost screening event for stroke prevention, with the help of Blessing Health.

Senior center residents had the opportunity to get their cholesterol and blood pressure checked for signs of a stroke. Blessing officials say the first step is to always check and see if something does not look right.

“So, the first step is always knowing that there is potentially an issue and that’s what these tests are hopefully addressing,” said Community Outreach Coordinator, Laura Wietholder, RN We want people to know if their cholesterol is inching upward, we want them to know that maybe their blood pressures are a little bit high so that they can talk to their doctor and make the necessary changes to prevent long-term, complications like stroke or heart disease.”

If you were unable to attend this morning’s event, Blessing will hold another screening on July 13, you can register here. Find related events hosted by Blessing with their calendar.

