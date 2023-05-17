Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Release 2023 Football Schedule

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Culver-Stockton College football team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, including two games against first-time opponents.

The Wildcats, who ended the 2022 season with a 5-6 overall record, will not play two long-time rivals this season. C-SC is not scheduled to play Evangel (Mo.) University, which is leaving the conference and is slated to begin play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2023-24. The Wildcats, who have played Evangel every season since 1988, is replacing the Valor with Missouri Baptist who has joined the league as an associate member for football only.

Culver-Stockton is also not playing long-time Heart rival MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) University due to a switch in scheduling within the conference to allow for one outside opponent. The Wildcats have faced MidAmerica Nazarene every year since 1981 with the exception of the Covid season of 2020.

The Wildcats have filled that spot with Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota. The 11-game slate begins with a pair of road games to open the season at newcomer Mount Marty University (Aug. 26) and at Missouri Valley College in Marshall (Sept. 2).

The Wildcats will play host to Central Methodist (Mo.) University in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9., and then host newcomer, Missouri Baptist University, on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Poulton Stadium.

Following a road game at Benedictine (Kan.) College on Sept. 16, Culver-Stockton will close out the non-conference portion of its slate with a home contest against Baker (Kan.) University on Saturday, Sept. 30.

After a bye Oct. 7, the Wildcats begin Heart of America Athletic Conference North Divisional play on a Thursday night at four-time defending division champion Grand View (Iowa) University Oct. 12, in Des Moines, Iowa. Next up, Culver-Stockton travels to Dubuque, Iowa, to face Clarke University Oct. 21 before returning home to celebrate homecoming Oct. 28 against William Penn (Iowa) University at Poulton Stadium.

The Wildcats conclude play at Poulton Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4 against Graceland (Iowa) University before ending the campaign with a road game at Peru State College in Peru, Neb., on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.