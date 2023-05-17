Full time social worker coming to Illini West next school year

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Starting next school year Illini West High School will have a full-time social worker.

The social worker will replace two mental health counselors that have visited the school every day for two hours. Those counselors were brought in via a Title I grant the district received last summer.

“The fact that they can provide both counseling and additional services I think really gives us a flexibility to meet a wider range of needs than we’re currently providing,” Illini West Superintendent Jay Harnack said.

During the current school year counselors have seen 75 students for a total of 317 sessions. That means just over 20% of the entire student population has seen a counselor.

With the demand so high, Harnack said he was looking for something on a more permanent basis.

”We’re seeing increased issues related to social media use, we’re seeing increased issues related to vaping,” Harnack added. “Many of the things that weren’t in schools five and ten years ago have become significant issues and we think that adding these services are probably something that we’re going to need to do for the foreseeable future.”

Like the mental health counselors, the social worker is also grant-funded. The $25,000 U.S. Department of Education is overseen by the Illinois State Board of Education but won’t cover the entire cost of the social worker.

“We’ll supplement with some other grant funding, potentially Title I or we’ll seek other grants related to mental health counseling,” Harnack said.

Illini West isn’t the only Hancock County school district to implement a social worker. This school year Carthage Elementary School District welcomed its first full-time social worker, Kaley Kite.

Kite sees, on average, upwards of 40 students per week.

“I go into each day having a schedule, does that schedule remain throughout the day? Typically not,” Kite said. “Some of those students I see for 30 minutes at a time, some of them I might see for 20 minutes, some of them depending on if it’s a crisis situation it can be much longer.”

Like mental health counseling at Illini West, Carthage Elementary students can refer themselves to a session or get referred by parents and teachers.

Some weeks, Kite said, there isn’t enough time to meet the demand.

“We have to understand we’re human, we’re not robots,” Kite added. “We can’t simply just turn it off, what we’re going through at home and come to school and be able to just sit down and function.”

Students see Kite for stress, anxiety and other problems.

Harnack believes a social worker like Kite can make a difference in the health of his students.

