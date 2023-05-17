Hannibal donates former hospital to development project

The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and donate the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital property to NECAC and 3 Diamond Development LLC for a proposed senior housing development project. If approved, six single-family homes would also be constructed nearby.(Hannibal Courier-Post)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s movement tonight on yet another proposal to turn the former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital into low-income senior housing.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Hannibal Courier-Post, the Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance to submit a letter of support and donate the property to NECAC and 3 Diamond Development.

With this, the partners can now seek funding.

Last year, the the city donated several neighborhood lots to NECAC.

In addition to turning the hospital into apartments, plans call for building six homes nearby.

Also at Hannibal City Council:

  • Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp discussed applying for a matching grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism.
  • Council members also approved a contract for recycling services contracted through 2 Rivers Industries Inc., following the April 4 voter approval of Proposition R which established a $1.90 monthly fee to cover associated costs.
  • The council approved street closures and the use of the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center (in the event of inclement weather) for the Music Under the Stars summer concert series.
  • Captain Steve Terry, representing the Mark Twain Riverboat, spoke to the council regarding a pending electrical upgrade.
  • Council members Stephan Franke and Charles Phillips discussed a proposed ordinance which would establish a monthly city manager’s report.
  • Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson announced Andrew Wikstrom was appointed to the Historic Development District Commission for a term expiring May 2028.

