Hospital Report: May 17, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Thomas L. Kibler, age 84, of Acworth, GA, died May 13 at PruittHealth in Austell, GA.

Walt Baker Jr., age 75, of Keokuk, died May 14 at Blessing Hospital.

Ronnie L. Caldwell, age 80, of Hannibal, died May 15 at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.

Patricia Ann Fleer, age 91, of Lewistown, MO, died May 16 at County Aire Retirement Center in Lewistown.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
A former employee told WGEM IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings,...
Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy
Hannibal High School student accepted into Naval Academy
Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 17th, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 16, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 16th, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 15, 2023