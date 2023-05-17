Hospital Report: May 17, 2023

Deaths:

Thomas L. Kibler, age 84, of Acworth, GA, died May 13 at PruittHealth in Austell, GA.

Walt Baker Jr., age 75, of Keokuk, died May 14 at Blessing Hospital.

Ronnie L. Caldwell, age 80, of Hannibal, died May 15 at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.

Patricia Ann Fleer, age 91, of Lewistown, MO, died May 16 at County Aire Retirement Center in Lewistown.

Births:

No births to report today.

