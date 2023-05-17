Local fire officials warn about uptick in electrical fires

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fires happen quite often in the Tri-States, but usually more often during the winter. This spring, however, you might have noticed an increase. You’d be right.

A recent report shows that the Quincy Fire Department responded to five structure fires in just the past week.

“Everything’s electrical now from phone chargers to any kind of appliances,” said QFD Deputy Chief Steve Salrin.

Salrin said many of the fires extinguished were electrical. For the fires where the cause was undetermined, Salrin suspects they were likely electrical in nature.

“People tend to, not intentionally, overload the circuits in their homes,” Salrin said.

Salrin said often times what they find is that people used extension cords or power strips as a main source for large appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves.

He said high voltage items as such need to go into their own wall outlet. For smaller devices like phone chargers some, but not all, power strips are safe.

“Get the basic power strips with the surge protection on them,” Salrin said. “That way they have a circuit breaker on the device if it gets overloaded.”

Salrin said older homes with less outlets can be more at risk for electrical fires, since people become dependent on power strips.

“Typically older homes, the older structures might not have been wired when they had more strict wiring code,” said Master Electrician Steve Edgar.

Edgar said another issue with older structures is that some don’t have GFCI outlets, which can prevent fires, shock and fatal burns.

“They’ve been in the code since 1971,” Edgar said. “They’re reliable to keep you and your home safe.”

Edgar said if you have electrical problems or even the slightest doubt, never try to fix it yourself. Call your local electrician immediately.

