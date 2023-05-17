Monroe City Fire Department Upgrades Equipment with Anonymous Donation

Monroe City Fire Donation Update(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Monroe City Fire Protection District has bought new battery powered vehicle extrication equipment.

The equipment was bought with the $50,000 that was anonymously donated to them last year.

Officials said without the donation, they would not be able to get the new equipment for quite some time.

The new battery powered equipment is an upgrade as the old hydraulic set was not as powerful nor as easy to to use.

“You gotta have one person grab the pump, one person grab the hose, one person grab the spreaders, one grab the cutters, one grab the ram. So it takes so many people to do this on an extrication,” said Chief Ruch Enochs of the Monroe City Fire Protection District. “Well in this scenario with the battery powered, it takes a lot less people to do this.”

Enochs also said that they are grateful for the donations.

The previous set of extrication equipment was not retired and will still be used by the department as needed.

