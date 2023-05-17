QU Hawks Baseball Team Ready To Soar In The Gem City During The 2023 Post-Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy University baseball fans get ready. The Hawks will return to action on Thursday at QU Stadium as post-season play gets underway for the reining Great Lakes Valley Conference Champions.

QU announced earlier today that the Hawks will play the loser of the Noon contest (on Thursday) between Wayne State and Northwood. First pitch is set for 3:30 pm at QU Stadium.

