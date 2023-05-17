Quincy airport to receive $14.2M for runway reconstruction project

QUINCY (WGEM) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Wednesday that $14,200,000 in federal funding was awarded to Quincy Regional Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to support the airport’s runway reconstruction project.

“The runway reconstruction project at Quincy Regional Airport will enhance safety and promote economic growth,” said Durbin. “By improving our airport’s infrastructure, we are laying the foundation to increased connectivity, attracting new businesses, and driving tourism to our communities.”

“For Western Illinois, Quincy Regional Airport is an important economic driver, and investing in and improving our airport infrastructure is vital to the strength of our state’s transportation systems and our local economies,” Duckworth said. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to bring home federal support to help our airports expand service and support good-paying jobs for hardworking Illinoisans.”

