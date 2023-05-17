Quincy couple get probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy couple has been sentenced to probation for a misdemeanor charge for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Court documents state Jason and Christina Gerding on Tuesday were sentenced to two years of supervision by United States District Judge Paul Friedman.

The couple had pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building.

Federal investigators stated the FBI identified Jason and Christina Gerding through posts made by Jason Gerding on his Twitter account.

United States District Court records show the Twitter account detailed events of the two traveling from Quincy to Washington, D.C. and breaching the U.S. Capitol building as part of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Court records show that prior to Jan. 6, Jason’s Twitter account displayed a tagline of “We The People Have Woken” with a profile picture of Donald Trump with a “Q” background.

Court records also detail several Tweets by Jason leading up to Jan. 6.

According to criminal complaint documents:

On Dec. 21, Jason Tweeted, “Anons...I Need help just booked a flight to dc forth the 6th. Best place to stay close to rally.”

Five days later, Jason Tweeted, “So much disinformation coming out I don’t know what is real what is fake. I trust the plan... I’ll be in DC Jan. 6, but my head is starting to hurt.”

Then on Jan. 6, Jason Tweeted an image of him and Christina in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda standing in front of a painting entitled “Declaration of Independence” by John Trumbull.

