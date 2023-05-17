Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile

Jeremy A. McSparren
Jeremy A. McSparren(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Wednesday that a 38-year-old Quincy man has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Quincy Police Sgt. James Brown reported that Jeremy McSparren had been charged with 3 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to Brown, a Quincy juvenile reported possible sexual abuse by McSparren. He said the juvenile was later interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Quincy and talked about additional abuse.

On Tuesday, McSparren was arrested without incident in Quincy.

McSparren will appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on May 22.

