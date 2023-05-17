Quincy Police Department to hold town hall meeting

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said building relationships between the community and police is key to deterring crime.

Yates and other officers will host a town hall meeting at the Quincy Public Library to hear residents’ input. They plan to answer any questions, but also address residents’ concerns.

Yates said this marks the first QPD town hall meeting since the COVID pandemic. He said he decided to start them up again to help start a conversation between police and community members.

“People just bring up different issues they are having in their neighborhoods. It maybe an abandoned vehicle it maybe a potential drug house, things like that. So they come out, you know, kind of give us the information, we explain what the process is, maybe what we need from them if there’s an issue going on that could help us with our investigation,” Yates said.

Patrol Officer Amber Haistings said she’ll attend the town hall meeting. She said the meetings give people the opportunity to talk about issues with an officer in person, rather than over the phone. She said this can be useful for their officers and investigations.

“We can’t know everything that’s going on in the community. It’s just too big and not enough of us. So by people coming to the townhall meetings, they might share information that we didn’t know. Which would then help us later either on a call or even maybe know certain areas to focus on more. Because if they don’t come to share this, we don’t always know,” Haistings said.

She said an issue they will talk about at the meeting is the burglary issues Quincy is seeing. She said they’ll provide advice on keeping your belongings safe, and it’s a great opportunity for people to bring forward information as well.

Chief Adam Yates said they plan on trying to hold town halls three times a year in different locations to give every neighborhood a chance to have their voice heard and make it convenient for them.

The meeting is on Wednesday, May 17 at the Quincy Public Library from 6 to 7:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.