Quincy Police Department to hold town hall meeting

Quincy Police Department to hold town hall
Quincy Police Department to hold town hall(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said building relationships between the community and police is key to deterring crime.

Yates and other officers will host a town hall meeting at the Quincy Public Library to hear residents’ input. They plan to answer any questions, but also address residents’ concerns.

Yates said this marks the first QPD town hall meeting since the COVID pandemic. He said he decided to start them up again to help start a conversation between police and community members.

“People just bring up different issues they are having in their neighborhoods. It maybe an abandoned vehicle it maybe a potential drug house, things like that. So they come out, you know, kind of give us the information, we explain what the process is, maybe what we need from them if there’s an issue going on that could help us with our investigation,” Yates said.

Patrol Officer Amber Haistings said she’ll attend the town hall meeting. She said the meetings give people the opportunity to talk about issues with an officer in person, rather than over the phone. She said this can be useful for their officers and investigations.

“We can’t know everything that’s going on in the community. It’s just too big and not enough of us. So by people coming to the townhall meetings, they might share information that we didn’t know. Which would then help us later either on a call or even maybe know certain areas to focus on more. Because if they don’t come to share this, we don’t always know,” Haistings said.

She said an issue they will talk about at the meeting is the burglary issues Quincy is seeing. She said they’ll provide advice on keeping your belongings safe, and it’s a great opportunity for people to bring forward information as well.

Chief Adam Yates said they plan on trying to hold town halls three times a year in different locations to give every neighborhood a chance to have their voice heard and make it convenient for them.

The meeting is on Wednesday, May 17 at the Quincy Public Library from 6 to 7:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
A former employee told WGEM IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings,...
Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy
Hannibal High School student accepted into Naval Academy
Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair

Latest News

Monroe City Fire Department Upgrades Equipment with Anonymous Donation
Monroe City Fire Department Upgrades Equipment with Anonymous Donation
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
Hannibal donates former hospital to development project
Macomb’s new Downtown Development Director hopes to attract more WIU students
Macomb’s new Downtown Development Director hopes to attract more WIU students
New Macomb Middle School in the final stages of construction
New Macomb Middle School in the final stages of construction