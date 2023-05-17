Rain looks likely

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Rain begins early Friday morning
QUINCY (WGEM) - We will string together a couple of nice days. Thursday’s weather will be much like Wednesday with some sunshine temperatures will warm up to the low 80s. If you noticed some haze in the skies today. That was actually smoke from wildfires in Canada floating down to the Midwest. It might make for a couple of fiery red sunsets. We will keep an eye to the western sky and wait and see. Thursday night into Friday morning we are bringing in the potential for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The storms will not be severe, they will be garden-variety and not be very numerous. A cold front then slides through the area Friday afternoon.

Most forecast models keep rain totals under a 1/2 inch
Our high temperatures on Friday will only reach to near 70°. Skies will clear out on Friday night which will make way for a sunny weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with dry conditions. The extended outlook it looks as if warm temperatures will be the rule next week with high temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 80s.

