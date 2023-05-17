Simply stunning before our next chance of rain arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures have been starting off in the 50s and this morning is no different. Unlike yesterday morning though, we are starting off the day with clear skies.

Our weather setup for this morning has a backdoor cold front to our northeast and an area of high pressure to our west. Winds are flowing out of the northwest for the time being, but will switch to the northeast as the backdoor cold front stalls over the Tri-States. Wildfire smoke originating from Canada has begun sinking southward into our area. The smoke should stay confined further up in the atmosphere with the only notable disruption being a hazy/milky look to the sky for today and tomorrow. We will still have plentiful sunshine though, so sunglasses will be needed through the day. Daytime highs will be getting a little warm and will range from the upper 70s to near 80°. The clear skies will continue into tonight with lows in the 50s.

The aforementioned area of high pressure will continue to sit near by tomorrow, leading to another sunny day. Although, due to the wildfire smoke the skies may still look a little hazy/milky. Temperatures will be getting warmer, with everyone in the low 80.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Friday.

