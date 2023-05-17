Supreme Court won’t put Illinois gun law on hold while court challenge continues

The Supreme Court says that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters. The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Black Democratic-leaning voters to make it more likely Republican candidates would win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines.

The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
A former employee told WGEM IHOP typically gets their shipment of food on Thursday evenings,...
Door sign declares Quincy IHOP has closed
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Hannibal High School Student Accepted into Naval Academy
Hannibal High School student accepted into Naval Academy
Tim McGraw to headline at Illinois State Fair.
Tim McGraw to headline Illinois State Fair

Latest News

Self effected: How social media affects our teens
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar can't catch a home run by Chicago Cubs' Dansby...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor
This Aug. 15, 2015 photo shows conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher, who was named music...
Pintscher to become Kansas City Symphony music director