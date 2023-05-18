148th Annual Strawberry Festival preparations begin

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - People at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church in Quincy were busy Wednesday making 200 jars of jam.

They are for the annual Strawberry Festival in Quincy. That’s not all, organizers said they have baked 800 strawberry shortcakes, too.

The festival has been around for 148 years. That’s as long as the Kentucky Derby.

Promotions Coordinator J.T. Dozier said, this year, some proceeds from the food will go to a local food pantry.

“Unfortunately, here in our community we’re seeing issues with food scarcity due to the inflation that’s going on, especially for foods. So, we want to share our bounty with our friends at Horizons,” Dozier said.

The Strawberry Festival is Saturday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church.

Admission is free, but desserts are not.

