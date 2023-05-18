19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor
Jeremy A. McSparren
Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
Hannibal donates former hospital to development project
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in...
Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death
Janae Edmondson, who lost her legs in a horrific crash in February, graduated high school last...
Teen who lost both her legs in horrific crash graduates high school