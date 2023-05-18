Blessing’s Kahn moves up retirement date

Maureen Khan
Maureen Khan(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System President and CEO Maureen Kahn has moved up her retirement date to July 1 with the approval of the Board of Trustees, according to Blessing Health officials.

Kahn had originally planned to begin her retirement in October of 2023.

Officials stated with Brian Canfield, MHA, MBA, MA, FACHE, serving as President/CEO of Blessing Health, Kahn will fill the role of an executive consultant until Oct. 6.

“I set my retirement date early in the process with the Board of Trustees, not knowing how long it would take to recruit my successor. The selection of an internal candidate, Brian Canfield, has made the process very efficient and effective. Brian’s near 18-month tenure with the system has made the transition very smooth. I will remain available to Brian and the board remotely/virtually during this final phase of the transition.”

“The transition process has gone very well, and the organization is ready for this next step in the process. I am extremely grateful to have served Blessing Health and to have worked with providers and staff of great talents. The community is blessed with this resource. I am confident that the next chapter of Blessing Health is in very capable hands and leadership. I plan to enjoy time with my family while still keeping my eye on health care.”

