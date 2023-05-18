Carthage 8th-graders showcase learning with Tableau Vivant

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - As the end of the school year draws near, students at Carthage Middle School got hands on Thursday morning, taking what they learned in class and forming a live art display.

More than 20 students could be seen mimicking the 1880′s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte as part of their presentation Tableau Vivant, which is French for a living picture.

Every year, students select a painting to represent, then they choose to showcase the painting in its true form or as a parody.

”I think the big picture is to see how art is not this thing you go look on the wall, art is an experience,” 8th-grade literature teacher Christine Lewis said. “We try to really have different experiences when it comes to art, making art, learning about art, studying art history, studying artists.”

This year, students chose to parody a painting using Disney characters.

Lewis has been in the district for 35 years but this is the 6th year for the live art display.

Throughout the school year she said students learned the concepts of pointillism, color theory and more.

Tableau Vivant comes directly before Thursday night’s 8th-grade recognition and next week’s trip to Chicago.

