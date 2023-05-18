Carthage firefighter training center to break ground in June

Carthage Fire Chief Kody Horn said the department has already raised $25,000 for the project.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A firefighter training facility is coming to Carthage, and it’s been in the planning stages for around six months.

Currently, when firefighters want to have basic training they use a small house just south of the station. The new facility, Carthage Fire Chief Kody Horn said will be three stories tall.

The project he said would happen through two different phases.

”A lot of it’s going to be the basics, so we’re going to have entry props at a couple of locations on it and also a roof ventilation prop on the third story in phase II,” Horn said.

Horn said when local firefighters want to train at a similar facility it’s at least a 40-minute drive.

The department’s training officer, Coulton Wascher, said traveling a ways is the main problem for those wanting to train on a higher scale.

”They’re busy with families so they can’t get away for a good weekend even if we can extend our reach to Champaign to train which is three hours away from our current location,” Wascher said.

Phase I will begin in June with an expected completion date sometime in October. Phase II will kick off next summer.

“It’ll help us focus on the building stock that we have right here in Carthage,” Horn added.

The facility costs $100,000. The department has already raised $25,000 of the $50,000 fundraising goal. Horn said the City of Carthage is covering the rest of the cost.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on June 11.

