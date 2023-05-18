Coralville, Iowa, man extradited to Lee County for alleged sex abuse of minor

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff reported Thursday the arrest of a Coralville, Iowa, man following a 2021 investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor.

Rohloff stated that 54-year-old Scott C. Barnum was taken into custody on Wednesday by the University of Iowa Police Department, and extradited back to the Lee County Jail where he remains pending an initial court appearance.

According to Rohloff, Barnum is charged with 3rd-degree sex abuse of a child, a class C felony, and enticing a minor, a class D felony.

Rohloff stated that Barnum was not identified until March when FMPD detectives were able to connect Barnum to the case. Rohloff stated on April 21, police interviewed Barnum and searched his home in Coralville.

The Fort Madison Police Department was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations-Cybercrimes, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation K9 Unit, the Coralville Police Department, the University of Iowa Police Department, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department Criminal Investigations.

