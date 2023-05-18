Coralville, Iowa, man extradited to Lee County for alleged sex abuse of minor

Scott C. Barnum
Scott C. Barnum(Fort Madison Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff reported Thursday the arrest of a Coralville, Iowa, man following a 2021 investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor.

Rohloff stated that 54-year-old Scott C. Barnum was taken into custody on Wednesday by the University of Iowa Police Department, and extradited back to the Lee County Jail where he remains pending an initial court appearance.

According to Rohloff, Barnum is charged with 3rd-degree sex abuse of a child, a class C felony, and enticing a minor, a class D felony.

Rohloff stated that Barnum was not identified until March when FMPD detectives were able to connect Barnum to the case. Rohloff stated on April 21, police interviewed Barnum and searched his home in Coralville.

The Fort Madison Police Department was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations-Cybercrimes, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation K9 Unit, the Coralville Police Department, the University of Iowa Police Department, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor
Jeremy A. McSparren
Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
Hannibal donates former hospital to development project
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

Maureen Khan
Blessing’s Kahn moves up retirement date
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 18, 2023
The school board also approved the 2023-2024 district improvement plans. The designed plan...
Quincy Public School Board talks on next year’s school plans
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Grassley: Proposition 12 will deal “major blow” to pork producers, pork consumers in Iowa