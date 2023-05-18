Grounding breaking held for fish passing project

QUINCY (WGEM) -This morning a groundbreaking ceremony took place to celebrate the start of the Fish Passage Project at Lock and Dam 22 on the Mississippi River.

The Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage Project are one of five fish passage projects authorized by Congress as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program.

It is the first project of its kind to be funded for construction on the Mississippi River and received $97.1 million to complete the design and initiate construction through President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineer assistant chief of design branch Kara Mitvalsky says the importance of this project spans beyond the Mississippi River.

“Within the upper Mississippi River system we have done so much work to try to improve the ecosystem through a variety of programs.” said Mitvalsky, “This is the first one where we’ve really gone hand and hand with navigation and to be able to have that balance and realize that across the country we can see the importance of that balance, it’s a great feeling to be involved with it.”

At the event, they demonstrated how they tag fish and keep track of how they migrate through the lock and dam. After the ground breaking they released the fish back into the river.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.