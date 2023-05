Deaths:

Francis M. “Frank” Schuerman, age 87, of Warsaw, died May 12 at Blessing Hospital.

Crystal Lynn Seiz, age 50, of Quincy, died May 15 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Mo.

Births:

Dalton and Alexis Heubner of Camp Point welcomed a boy.

David and Kimberly Astorino of Quincy welcomed a girl.

