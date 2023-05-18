John Wood and partners host Career Launch Signing Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Partners on the Adams County Works Career Guidance Team hosted the Career Launch Signing Day Wednesday at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

The event celebrated students entering the workforce in the region.

Each newly-hired student received a special certificate from the Adams County Works Team and partners.

This program helped many students take the next step toward their careers.

The mother of one certificate recipient, Kathy Harland, said her son benefitted greatly from it.

“Matthew has completed his college-for-life certificate from John Wood, which has allowed him to become more independent. He has started his very first job at Hy-Vee and it was made possible through the skills that he learned at college for life,” Harland said.

John Wood and partners said they were honored to recognize their students accomplishments and help retain a strong local workforce.

