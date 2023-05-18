Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine

Chris Bickhaus given July 6 deadline for 16 repairs to Lind Street rental property
Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in...
Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in Quincy.(Lisa Wigoda)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) – An Adams County landlord Thursday was ordered to pay a $425 fine and repair 16 municipal code violations to his rental property at 629 Lind Street in Quincy.

Chris Bickhaus pleaded guilty in circuit court to the violations which include several years of a leaky roof that damaged the kitchen, loosened floor tiles, and rotted joists. In addition, there are outlets not properly grounded, a missing handrail leading to the second floor, and bathroom toilets in need of repairs on both floors.

Judge Debra L. Wellborn gave Bickhaus until July 6 – his next court date – to complete the necessary repairs.

By completing the 16 repairs in good order, Bickhaus’ rental property then would be deemed safe for human habitation upon satisfactory inspection by the city.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor
Jeremy A. McSparren
Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
Hannibal donates former hospital to development project
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

Some areas will see a tenth of an inch of rain others will see less than a tenth
Some rain but not enough
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
Gov. Parson to announce Gardner’s replacement Friday
Officials break ground on the Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage Project
Grounding breaking held for fish passing project
Plans for a training facility that will be built in Carthage.
Carthage Fire Department Training Facility