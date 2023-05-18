Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine

QUINCY (WGEM) – An Adams County landlord Thursday was ordered to pay a $425 fine and repair 16 municipal code violations to his rental property at 629 Lind Street in Quincy.

Chris Bickhaus pleaded guilty in circuit court to the violations which include several years of a leaky roof that damaged the kitchen, loosened floor tiles, and rotted joists. In addition, there are outlets not properly grounded, a missing handrail leading to the second floor, and bathroom toilets in need of repairs on both floors.

Judge Debra L. Wellborn gave Bickhaus until July 6 – his next court date – to complete the necessary repairs.

By completing the 16 repairs in good order, Bickhaus’ rental property then would be deemed safe for human habitation upon satisfactory inspection by the city.

