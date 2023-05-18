Ordinance change allows former QPD officers to return with same salary

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As we celebrate National Police Week, the Quincy Police Department Chief talked more Wednesday about changes to the hiring process.

A new ordinance, the Quincy City Council passed on Monday, allows officers who leave after having two or more years of service with QPD to come back and make the salary they did before leaving.

Prior to Monday, Quincy code stated if a QPD officer worked for the department for at least two years, left to work elsewhere, and then returned, they would make starting salary.

“So, it’s basically a lateral transfer incentive but it’s an incentive for officers who have already worked at the Quincy Police Department,” Yates said.

Meanwhile, Yates said National Police Week isn’t necessarily a time to appreciate your local police officers, but to learn more about what their job entails.

In lieu of police week, QPD held a public safety town hall meeting Wednesday night. There, residents shared their concerns about safety in Quincy and asked questions about policing.

Yates said he hopes the community will take the information they learn throughout the week and form a better understanding of what officers do.

“Not in the job for accolades or anything like that, but I do think it’s important that people take a few minutes to kind of learn what we do, why we do it and become part of the process because policing is a community-wide effort and we think everyone should be involved,” Yates said.

President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. Furthermore, he declared the week in which the date falls as National Police Week.

