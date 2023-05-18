Police arrest teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to Pleasant Hill High School

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday the arrest of a high school student who allegedly brought a loaded handgun, ammunition, alcohol, cannabis, and homebody body warmer to Pleasent Hill High School.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported that police arrested 18-year-old Zane Fesler of Rockport, Illinois, for unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful possession of firearms ammunition without a FOID card, and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

Greenwood stated the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, received a report from a school administrator at Pleasant Hill CUSD #3 at 10:55 a.m. Thursday that a high-school student possibly brought a firearm to school and said the firearm was in the suspect’s vehicle. He stated several students alerted school officials about comments made on a social media platform.

According to Greenwood, Pleasant Hill staff monitored the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle until police arrived.

Greenwood stated the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police and the Pittsfield Police Department all responded and assisted with the investigation.

Greenwood reported the items were found during a search of Fesler’s vehicle.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages. Law enforcement officials are still conducting interviews and following up on leads,” Chief Deputy Zack Orr stated. “At this time, there have been no known direct threats to any school, students or school personnel regarding this incident.”

