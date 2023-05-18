Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire

David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 30-year-old Ohio man is in jail on multiple charges after police said he set a woman on fire on Wednesday.

According to Toledo authorities, David Thomas is accused of dousing a 33-year-old woman that he lived with in rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.

Police charged him with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault.

Police said Thomas drove the victim to St. Vincent Hospital. He then went back to their home before returning to the hospital.

Thomas also faces an evidence tampering charge in the incident, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple juveniles inside the home at the time of the incident.

The bond has been set at $300,000 for Thomas. He is due back in court on May 25.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor
Jeremy A. McSparren
Quincy man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in...
Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine
The Hannibal City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening to submit letter of support and...
Hannibal donates former hospital to development project

Latest News

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks...
Former FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Grounding breaking held for fish passing project
More than 30 volunteers needed for Macomb community bed build