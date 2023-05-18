Quincy Public School Board talks on next year’s school plans

The school board also approved the 2023-2024 district improvement plans. The designed plan...
The school board also approved the 2023-2024 district improvement plans. The designed plan allows students and staff to achieve personal excellence.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Discussion about the improvement of the 2023-2024 school year plans happened Wednesday evening during the Quincy School Board’s meeting.

According to our news-gathering partner the Herald-Whig, board members agreed to increase 2023-2024 lunch prices by 10 cents to $2.85 for K-5, $3.10 for grades 6-12 and $3.60 for adults.

Breakfast will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 for all grades and remain $2.00 for adults.

The school board also approved the 2023-2024 district improvement plans. The designed plan allows students and staff to achieve personal excellence.

Additionally, the school board also approved a house built by the building trades class. The house will sell by auction June 7.

