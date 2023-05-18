Some rain but not enough

Abnormally dry conditions will worsen this week (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a cold front that will approach the region Friday morning. That cold front will spark, a couple of scattered showers for the region. We do not expect beneficial moisture from this round of showers. We will see temperatures cooler on Friday with a cloudy sky and a little bit of light rain. Temps will be topping out just around 70. A cool start to your weekend with temperatures starting Saturday morning below 50 degrees. We will see a rapidly rebounding temperature trend with high temperatures next week topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Average temperature for the middle of May is 74° (Brian Inman)

After Friday there is little if any potential for precipitation for the next seven days. We are already in an exceptionally dry, or moderate drought across much of the region. The limited rainfall on Friday will not impact or improve those drought conditions.

