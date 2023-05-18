Sunshine today, a little rain tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our Thursday morning is starting off with clear skies, seasonable temperatures in the 50s, and light winds out of the east.

Our weather setup this morning has a cold front to the northwest going through states such as Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wyoming. A second cold front is dipping down out of Canada going through North Dakota and Montana. There is also an area of high pressure to our northeast. That high pressure system will keep us dry today, with lots of sunshine. This afternoon and evening, some thin upper-level clouds will start to arrive. Oftentimes, these clouds arrive hardly unnoticed. Then by this evening, we will be partly cloudy. Winds will gradually shift from the east to the south. With the sunshine and light southerly winds, temperatures will be a little warmer with highs for everyone in the low 80s.

The first cold front mentioned above will be washing out before it can reach the Tri-States. It is the second cold front that will bring us the chance of rain tomorrow. The best chance of rain will be in the morning and afternoon, then dry by the evening. The rain will first arrive on the northwester tier and will then move southeastward. Once the rain passes you, you will be done with the rain for the day. We are not expecting much rain from this system though. Rainfall totals will be light with everyone getting less than a quarter of an inch. Highs tomorrow will only make it into the low 70s.

