Adams County Health Department holds car seat check

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Adams County Health Department held a car seat check at the Quincy Fire Department on Friday where they helped residents properly install car seats.

The CDC said 46 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.

To properly install a car seat, it is important to check the manual of the car seat and your car’s manual.

”Car seats definitely, there’s all kinds of data that can prove that car seats are important for kids to be in. Especially infants who are zero to two should be in rear facing all the way until they are age two.” said Adams County Health Department Health Educator Emily Andrews.

The Adams County Health Department has technicians to help install car seats.

They hold car seat checks every other month at the Quincy Fire Station.

