Blessing CEO and President Maureen Kahn leaving in July

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health’s president and CEO will soon pass down the torch after 8 years in her position.

Maureen Kahn will transition out of her role on July 1. And Blessing’s current COO Brian Canfield will assume leadership.

Kahn has been with Blessing for 22 years. She said she’s happy to have worked on a team that has expanded tenfold.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” Kahn said. “I’m happy that I’m now going to get to spend time with my family because I’ve spent a lot of time here. And I’m going to leave with great memories.”

Kahn said she will continue with Blessing as an executive consultant until Oct. 6.

