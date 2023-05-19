Bliefnick makes final court appearance ahead of Monday’s jury selection

Attorney Casey Schack listens to client Timothy Bliefnick in court on Friday.
Attorney Casey Schack listens to client Timothy Bliefnick in court on Friday.(Pool Photo/Matt Hopf, the Herald-Whig)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the first-degree murder case of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man charged with shooting and killing his estranged wife Rebecca.

Bliefnick appeared in court for the final time on Friday ahead of a jury trial that’s expected to last around two weeks.

During Friday’s court proceedings, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones confirmed no plea deals have been discussed.

Judge Robert Adrian said the jury pool stands at 71 people. Half will be called in for a morning session with the other half in the afternoon. Opening statements will be made Tuesday.

Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her Kentucky Road home on February 23 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home on Hampshire Street on March 1 as part of the investigation. He was arrested on March 23 and has been held in the Adams County Jail without bond ever since.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ceiling damage from a leaky roof, one of 16 municipal code violations at 629 Lind Street in...
Landlord pleads guilty to code violations; ordered to pay $425 fine
Quincy’s Knights of Columbus committee members have been drawing tickets for the jackpot for...
Knights of Columbus draw winner for $132K jackpot
Maureen Khan
Blessing’s Kahn moves up retirement date
Zane A. Fesler
Police arrest teen who allegedly brought loaded gun to Pleasant Hill High School
Jason and Christina Gerding
Quincy couple gets probation for Capitol riot misdemeanor

Latest News

Quincian wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Quincyan wins $100K in “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle
Early Bird Kiwanis Club grant recipients
Kiwanis Club awards grants to a variety of organizations
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: May 19, 2023
QPS to raise breakfast and lunch prices
QPS to raise breakfast and lunch prices next year