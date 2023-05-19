Bliefnick makes final court appearance ahead of Monday’s jury selection

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the first-degree murder case of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man charged with shooting and killing his estranged wife Rebecca.

Bliefnick appeared in court for the final time on Friday ahead of a jury trial that’s expected to last around two weeks.

During Friday’s court proceedings, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones confirmed no plea deals have been discussed.

Judge Robert Adrian said the jury pool stands at 71 people. Half will be called in for a morning session with the other half in the afternoon. Opening statements will be made Tuesday.

Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her Kentucky Road home on February 23 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home on Hampshire Street on March 1 as part of the investigation. He was arrested on March 23 and has been held in the Adams County Jail without bond ever since.

